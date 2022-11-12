Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Miami
Current Records: Charlotte 3-10; Miami 5-7
What to Know
The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at FTX Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Hornets are out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Miami won 117-112 over Charlotte in overtime. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 35 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Heat against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Charlotte's defeat took them down to 3-10 while Miami's victory pulled them up to 5-7. We'll see if the Hornets can steal Miami's luck or if Miami records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.78
Odds
The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 10, 2022 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 112
- Apr 05, 2022 - Miami 144 vs. Charlotte 115
- Feb 17, 2022 - Miami 111 vs. Charlotte 107
- Feb 05, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 86
- Oct 29, 2021 - Miami 114 vs. Charlotte 99
- May 02, 2021 - Miami 121 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 26, 2021 - Charlotte 110 vs. Miami 105
- Feb 01, 2021 - Charlotte 129 vs. Miami 121
- Mar 11, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 25, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 100
- Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75
- Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84
- Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113
- Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82
- Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91
- May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73
- Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90
- Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88
- Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85
- Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80
- Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81
- Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94