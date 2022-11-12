Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Miami

Current Records: Charlotte 3-10; Miami 5-7

What to Know

The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at FTX Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hornets are out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Miami won 117-112 over Charlotte in overtime. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 35 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Heat against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Charlotte's defeat took them down to 3-10 while Miami's victory pulled them up to 5-7. We'll see if the Hornets can steal Miami's luck or if Miami records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.78

Odds

The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Charlotte.