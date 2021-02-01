Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Miami

Current Records: Charlotte 9-11; Miami 7-12

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hornets and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the matchup 126-114. Charlotte's point guard LaMelo Ball was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 30 points and eight assists along with seven boards.

The Hornets aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Heat when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their game 109-98. Will Charlotte repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.