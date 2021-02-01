Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Miami
Current Records: Charlotte 9-11; Miami 7-12
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hornets and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the matchup 126-114. Charlotte's point guard LaMelo Ball was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 30 points and eight assists along with seven boards.
The Hornets aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against the Heat when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their game 109-98. Will Charlotte repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 11, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 25, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 100
- Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75
- Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84
- Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113
- Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82
- Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91
- May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73
- Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90
- Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88
- Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85
- Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80
- Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81
- Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94