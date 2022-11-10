The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they face the Miami Heat (4-7) on Thursday night at FTX Arena. Charlotte is dealing with multiple key injuries and is coming off a 105-95 loss to Portland. Miami has suffered consecutive losses, including a 110-107 setback against the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 214. Before entering any Hornets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Hornets spread: Heat -10.5

Heat vs. Hornets over/under: 214 points

Heat vs. Hornets money line: Miami -550, Charlotte +400

Why the Heat can cover

Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak and is not expected to improve until some of its key players return from injury. The Hornets will remain without starters LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder), along with reserve Cody Martin (quad). Ball averaged 20.1 points and dished out a team-high 7.6 assists last season, while also leading the team with 1.6 steals per game.

Hayward finished fourth on the team in scoring last year (15.9) and also averaged 3.6 assists, so the absence of those two players is taking a toll on Charlotte. The Hornets' bench was outscored 35-22 in the 105-95 loss to Portland on Wednesday, and they are now having to play the second leg of a back-to-back with a depleted roster. Charlotte has failed to cover the spread in all six games during its losing streak, and it is also winless against the spread in its last five games against Miami.

Why the Hornets can cover

Miami is dealing with some injury issues of its own, as second-leading scorer Tyler Herro has been sidelined with an ankle injury. He is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and he is questionable to play on Thursday night, as is Cody Martin's twin, Caleb Martin (quad). Miami has lost two straight games and is now sitting at just 4-7 overall this season.

Forward Jimmy Butler had missed two straight games prior to returning earlier this week, while Victor Oladipo is going to remain out on Thursday. Charlotte still has leading scorer Terry Rozier, who is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Heat have been way overvalued at home recently, covering the spread once in their last 10 games at FTX Arena.

