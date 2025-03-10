We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat will host the Charlotte Hornets. Miami is 29-34 overall and 15-14 at home, while Charlotte is 15-48 overall and 5-24 on the road. Miami has won each of the last six meetings between these teams, including a 98-94 victory on Nov. 27. The Hornets are 31-30-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Heat are 28-33-2 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 216.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Hornets spread: Heat -9.5

Heat vs. Hornets over/under: 216.5 points

Heat vs. Hornets money line: Heat: -433, Hornets: +334

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat lost a 114-109 heartbreaker at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, despite a trio of standout performances. Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo each had 22 points, while Tyler Herro added 21 points while also adding eight rebounds and six assists. The bench was also solid, contributing 33 points, compared to Chicago's reserves scoring 21 points.

Despite the defeat, Miami is 6-1 ATS over its last seven outings and is 5-1 versus the spread over its last six home games. Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points in a Miami uniform, while Kel'el Ware, the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has really emerged over the second half of the season. The 20-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over the last 20 games to give Miami a Twin Tower presence, alongside Adebayo, and that's a big reason why the Heat have the seventh-best scoring defense in the NBA.

Why the Hornets can cover

Meanwhile, the Hornets had to suffer through a nine-game losing streak, but that streak is no more as they skirted past the Brooklyn Nets, 105-102, on Saturday. The Hornets relied on the efforts of Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 12 boards, one game after he had a career-high of 46 points. Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate had 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Nick Smith Jr. added 19 points.

Charlotte has now covered in back-to-back games and is 32-22-2 ATS as an underdog, which is the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets have made great strides defensively after ranking 29th in defensive rating a year ago as they are 17th this season thanks to the third-best perimeter defense. The Hornets limit opponents to just 34.7% from beyond the arc, which could limit one of Miam's best assets, as the Heat are efficient from deep but rank 20th in 2-point percentage and are 20th in free throw makes per game.

