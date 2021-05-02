A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 31-32 overall and 17-13 at home, while Miami is 34-30 overall and 15-16 on the road. Miami is seventh in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, 2.5 point games ahead of the Hornets, who are in eighth.

Miami is favored by five points in the latest Hornets vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 212. Before entering any Heat vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Heat spread: Hornets +5

Hornets vs. Heat over-under: 212 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte didn't have much trouble with the Pistons on Saturday, winning 107-94 and covering the eight-point spread. Small forward Miles Bridges was one of the most active players for Charlotte, picking up 27 points along with seven boards. LaMelo Ball made his return from a 21-game absence due to a wrist injury and scored 11 points. Malik Monk was also back in the lineup as well after missing time with an ankle injury and he also scored 11 points.

Gordon Hayward (foot) remains out, while Devonte' Graham (knee) is day-to-day. Terry Rozier leads the team with 20.4 points per game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-106 this past Saturday, taking the contest 124-107. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 22 points, and center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Guard Victor Oladipo (knee) remains out. Miami has struggled against the spread overall this season, going 29-34-1 ATS. The Heat, however, have covered in three of their last four games.

How to make Heat vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.