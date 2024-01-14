We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the schedule as the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 22-16 overall and 11-7 at home, while Charlotte is 8-28 overall and 4-15 on the road. The Heat have won the last three games in a row over their division rivals but the Hornets have covered in four of their last five head-to-head meetings.

This season, the Heat are 18-20 against the spread, while the Hornets are 14-22 against the number. Miami is favored by 8 points in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Heat vs. Hornets spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Hornets over/under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. Hornets money line: Heat: -343, Hornets: +269

What you need to know about the Heat

Last Friday, it was close, but Miami sidestepped the Orlando Magic for a 99-96 win. Without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro in the lineup, Bam Adebayo led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Duncan Robinson also stepped up with 23 points and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Butler (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest while Herro (shoulder) is questionable, so the trio of Adebayo, Robinson and Jaquez may have to pick up the slack again. Kyle Lowry (hand) may be able to return to the lineup though, as he's listed as probably for today's action.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. Charlotte lost 135-99 to the San Antonio Spurs. The defeat came about despite a quality game from LaMelo Ball, who scored 28 points to go along with five assists and five steals.

It's been an injury-plagued season for Charlotte, who has had 18 different players log minutes this season and who doesn't have a player on the roster that has missed fewer than four games. Ball has missed 20 contests this season and returned to the lineup against San Antonio after missing six weeks with an ankle injury. He played 27 minutes and should be in line for even more work on Sunday.

