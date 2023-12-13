The Miami Heat will host the Charlotte Hornets in a Southeast Division clash as part of Wednesday's NBA schedule. Miami is 13-10 overall and 5-4 at home, while Charlotte is 7-14 overall and 3-6 on the road. These teams just played on Monday in which Miami won 116-114. The Heat are 2-0 versus the Hornets this season, with Charlotte covering once and there being a push.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 8 points in the latest Hornets vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Hornets spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Hornets over/under: 222.5 points

Heat vs. Hornets money line: Heat: -355, Hornets: +283

What to know about the Heat

On Monday, Miami had just enough and edged Charlotte out 116-114. The Heat's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Duncan Robinson led the charge by scoring 24 points to go along with seven rebounds. Jimmy Butler was another key contributor, scoring 23 points with eight assists.

Miami was without Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle), and those two remain out for Wednesday. In their absences, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped up and is averaging 17 points on 55% shooting over the last 10 games. Even without its two leading scorers in Adebayo and Herro, Miami still has five other players averaging in double-figures, and the team ranks third in the NBA with a 38.6 percentage from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Hornets

Despite the Monday loss to Miami, Charlotte got a great performance from Terry Rozier who had 34 points and a career-high of 13 assists. Rozier is running the point with LaMelo Ball (ankle) out, while center Mark Williams, who is nearly averaging a double-double with 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds, is doubtful for Wednesday with a back injury.

Even without Ball, the Hornets still have two other 20-point scorers in Rozier (23.6 PPG) and Miles Bridges (20 PPG). No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has not disappointed with 14.6 PPG and a blistering 40.6% on 3-point attempts. Putting points on the scoreboard isn't an issue for Charlotte, but the team ranks 29th in defensive rating and is allowing 122.9 PPG on the road. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Hornets picks

