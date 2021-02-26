Who's Playing

Utah @ Miami

Current Records: Utah 26-6; Miami 15-17

What to Know

The Miami Heat will stay at home another game and welcome the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, winning 116-108. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, ten assists, and eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Jazz made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and carried off a 114-89 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 90-64 advantage. The top scorers for Utah were center Rudy Gobert (18 points) and point guard Jordan Clarkson (18 points).

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Miami up to 15-17 and the Jazz to 26-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them fourth in the league. But Utah is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Utah a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last 11 games against Utah.