Who's Playing
Utah @ Miami
Current Records: Utah 26-6; Miami 15-17
What to Know
The Miami Heat will stay at home another game and welcome the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, winning 116-108. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, ten assists, and eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Jazz made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and carried off a 114-89 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 90-64 advantage. The top scorers for Utah were center Rudy Gobert (18 points) and point guard Jordan Clarkson (18 points).
Miami is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Miami up to 15-17 and the Jazz to 26-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them fourth in the league. But Utah is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Utah a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last 11 games against Utah.
- Feb 13, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Miami 94
- Feb 12, 2020 - Utah 116 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 23, 2019 - Miami 107 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Utah 111 vs. Miami 84
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 10, 2017 - Miami 84 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 01, 2016 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 110
- Nov 12, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Miami 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 12, 2015 - Miami 92 vs. Utah 91