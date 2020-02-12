Heat vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 35-18 overall and 17-5 at home, while Miami is 35-18 overall and 12-14 on the road. The Jazz have won three consecutive games after snapping a five-game losing streak. The Heat halted a three-game losing skid on Monday. Utah is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Jazz vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Heat vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Heat spread: Utah -4.5

Jazz vs. Heat over-under: 216 points

Jazz vs. Heat money line: Utah -192, Miami +162

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 123-119. The Jazz can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points each, while Rudy Gobert added 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting to go with 16 rebounds.

In addition, the Jazz have been sensational at home recently. In fact, Utah is 10-2 in its last 12 games on its home floor. Plus, the Jazz are 9-0 against the spread in their last nine meetings against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, taking its matchup 113-101. Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 boards along with five assists and the latter had 21 points along with eight rebounds. Butler enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season.

Miami has also dominated this series recently, winning five of its last six matchups against the Jazz. However, the Heat are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games against Utah.

How to make Jazz vs. Heat picks

