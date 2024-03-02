The Miami Heat (33-26) will return from their six-game road trip when they face the Utah Jazz (27-33) on Saturday evening. Miami had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 103-97 loss at Denver on Thursday, but it covered the 6.5-point spread. Utah has lost seven of its last eight games, falling to Orlando in a 115-107 final on Thursday. The Jazz sprung an upset as 3-point home underdogs when they played host to Miami in December.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Kaseya Center. The Heat are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Jazz odds, while the over/under is 223.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Heat vs. Jazz spread: Heat -7.5

Heat vs. Jazz over/under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. Jazz money line: Heat -307, Jazz +245

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has been the most profitable team in the NBA over the last few weeks, covering the spread in nine consecutive games. The Heat rattled off a five-game winning streak down the stretch of February, with all of those victories coming on the road. Their winning streak came to an end on Thursday, but they still covered the spread in a 103-97 loss at Denver.

Center Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds on 8 of 18 shooting, while Jimmy Butler added 21 points and seven rebounds. Butler leads Miami with 21.5 points and 5.6 rebounds, followed by Tyler Herro (20.8) and Adebayo (20.2). The Heat have won six straight home games against the Jazz, who have only covered once in their last eight games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, but it is 5.5 games behind the Lakers for the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Jazz picked up a win against San Antonio last Sunday before falling to the Hawks and Magic on the road. Power forward Lauri Markkanen had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Spurs, while center John Collins had 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Jazz narrowly failed to cover the spread in their loss at Orlando on Thursday, as all five of their starters scored in double figures. Collins posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Miami is coming off a huge road trip that concluded with a game at Denver, making this a letdown spot for Utah. See which team to pick here.

