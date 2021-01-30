Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Miami

Current Records: Sacramento 8-10; Miami 6-12

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.56 points per game before their contest Saturday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while Miami will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Friday, the Kings narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Toronto Raptors 126-124. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 26 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 109-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Miami was up 33-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by center Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven assists.

The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento beat the Heat 105-97 when the two teams previously met in February of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacramento since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami and Sacramento both have five wins in their last ten games.