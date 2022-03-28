The Sacramento Kings will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Miami is 47-28 overall and 26-12 at home, while the Kings are 27-48 overall and 11-25 on the road. The Heat have dominated this series at home, winning 17 of the last 19 meetings.

Miami is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 216.5.

Heat vs. Kings spread: Heat -12.5

Heat vs. Kings over-under: 216.5 points

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami is still in second place in the Eastern Conference, but it is on a four-game losing streak entering this matchup. The Heat will be playing the final game of a four-game homestand that opened with losses to the Warriors, Knicks and Nets. Brooklyn led by as many as 37 points in what ended up being a 110-95 win.

The Heat were without head coach Erik Spoelstra due to personal reasons on Saturday, marking just his third absence in 14 seasons as head coach. Small forward Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 21.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Herro is scoring 20.8 points. Center Bam Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 19.0 points and 10.1 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento finds itself out of the playoff race, as it has the third-worst record in the Western Conference. However, the Kings have won two straight road games to open a five-game trip, beating the Pacers and Magic. They took NBA-leading Phoenix to overtime prior to the start of this road trip.

Star guard De'Aaron Fox is going to miss his fifth straight game due to an injured right hand, while big man Domantas Sabonis is also going to be out with a knee injury. Power forward Harrison Barnes is the third-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Kings have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games against Miami.

