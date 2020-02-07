Heat vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 19-31 overall and 9-15 at home, while Miami is 34-16 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Kings have won four of their past six games. The Heat have won three of their past five. The latest Kings vs. Heat odds see this game as a pick 'em, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Heat spread: Kings PK

Kings vs. Heat over-under: 219.5 points

Kings vs. Heat money line: Sacramento 112, Miami -108

What you need to know about the Kings

It was a close one, but on Monday Sacramento sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 113-109 win. De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and five assists.

The Kings acquired Jabari Parker from Atlanta at the trade deadline with Alex Len in exchange for DeWayne Dedmon. Parker has not played since January 3 because of a shoulder injury.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Wednesday, losing 128-111. Derrick Jones Jr., had 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Jimmy Butler suffered a strained shoulder on Wednesday and is not expected to play Friday.

On Thursday, the Heat pulled off a six-player trade with the Grizzlies, acquiring Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill for Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Justise Winslow. Iguodola may be ready to play on Monday while the others are expected to play on Friday.

The Heat scored a 118-113 overtime victory over the Kings when they last met on January 20 in Miami.

