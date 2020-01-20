Heat vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena as part of the MLK Day NBA schedule. Miami is 29-13 overall and 18-1 at home, while Sacramento is 15-27 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Heat have the best home record in the NBA. The Kings have lost four consecutive games. Miami is favored by six points in the latest Heat vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Kings vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as it fell 107-102 to San Antonio. Bam Adebayo posted a double-double on 21 points and 16 boards along with six dimes. Goran Dragic led all reserves with 19 points.

Tyler Herro will sit out Monday because of a bruised knee. Justise Winslow will miss at least another two weeks because of back and concussion problems.

The Kings lost to the Jazz on Saturday, 123-101. The top scorer for Sacramento was point guard De'Aaron Fox (21 points). In January, he's averaging 23.8 points, 8.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds in eight games played.

Marvin Bagley III aggravated a foot injury on Sunday and his status for Monday's game is uncertain.

