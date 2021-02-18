The Miami Heat will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-15 overall and 7-10 at home, while the Heat are 11-17 overall and 4-10 on the road. The Kings have won five of the last seven meetings between the teams.

Miami is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Heat vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Heat spread: Kings +1.5

Kings vs. Heat over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Kings

On Monday, Sacramento lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home,136-125. The Kings were down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter. Hassan Whiteside posted a double-double on 26 points and 16 boards along with five blocks. He became the first player in franchise history since 2001 to record at least 25 points, 15 boards and five blocks in a game. Sacramento has lost four consecutive games.

Cory Joseph scored a season-best 22 points and Buddy Hield made six 3-three pointers and had 21 points on Monday. The Kings have allowed an average of 125.5 points per game during their losing streak. They allowed the Nets to make a franchise record 27 three-pointers. Harrison Barnes (foot) and Richaun Holmes (knee) will not play on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat fell apart in a 120-112 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Miami was up 14 points with 6:40 left in regulation but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Heat scored just six of the final 26 points in regulation and were outscored 15-7 in overtime. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Jimmy Butler finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first player in franchise history to register consecutive triple-doubles. Miami has lost three consecutive games. The Heat won the last meeting with the Kings, 105-104 on Jan. 30.

How to make Kings vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Heat spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 83-48 roll.