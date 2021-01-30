The Miami Heat will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 6-12 overall and 4-5 at home, while Sacramento is 8-10 overall and 3-4 on the road.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings edged the Toronto Raptors on Friday, 126-124. Harrison Barnes had 26 points and five assists along with seven rebounds. Sacramento has won three consecutive games. Buddy Hield had 22 points, and made five of eight three-point attempts. De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kings split their two games with the Heat last season. Hield is second in the NBA in 3-point field goals made with 72. Richaun Holmes is second in the NBA in field goal percentage at a .669 clip.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami fell 109-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The Heat were up 33-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Bam Adebayo dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards in addition to seven assists. Miami has lost five consecutive games, the longest active losing streak in the league. A 20-2 third quarter run fueled Los Angeles' run to the victory.

The Heat have used 13 different starting lineups this season. Jimmy Butler (health and safety protocols) is questionable for Saturday's game. He has missed 10 consecutive games. Goran Dragic (groin) is out.

