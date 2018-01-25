Heat vs. Kings odds: NBA picks from expert who's 6-1 on Miami games

The Miami Heat host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat are nine-point favorites, down from -10. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 200.5, also down a full point from its opening line.



It's a game full of intriguing matchups



Cimini is in the midst of a strong NBA run, nailing 13 of his last 20 picks plus six of his last seven for or against Miami, an 86 percent cash rate. He took the Heat -2.5 against the Pistons earlier this month and Miami won 111-104, part of a perfect seven-game ATS stretch.

He analyzes matchups from every angle



Now he sees a big edge in this matchup, where the Heat are double-digit favorites. The Kings haven't won in South Beach in 16 years.



Cimini knows that against the spread, the Heat are just 6-13-2 at home. As the favorite this year, they're 7-12-1, but they'll get a boost Thursday when Goran Dragic, the team leader in points (17.3) and assists (4.9), returns from a two-game absence (knee).



Garrett Temple scored a career-high 34 points as Sacramento snapped an eight-game skid on Tuesday, beating the Magic 105-99. Willie Cauley-Stein added 21 points.



What the Kings lack in top-end talent they make up in depth. Six Kings average in double-figures, led by Zach Randolph's 14.4 per game. Plus, the team's second unit ranks No. 1 in the NBA in scoring (47.3 per game) and steals (4.2), and is tied for first in rebounds (19.7) and assists (10.1).



There are many angles to consider in this one



Will Sacramento's depth keep the game close, or does Miami get back on track and cover the big spread?