Heat vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 7-21; Miami 20-8
What to Know
The New York Knicks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena after a few days off. New York will be seeking to avenge the 100-92 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 30th.
The Knicks made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and carried off a 143-120 victory. SG R.J. Barrett and C Mitchell Robinson were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former had 27 points along with six boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when Miami and the Philadelphia 76ers clashed on Wednesday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 108-104. Miami relied on the efforts of PF Bam Adebayo, who had 23 points and five assists in addition to nine boards, and SG Kendrick Nunn, who had 26 points and five assists.
New York is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Knicks to 7-21 and the Heat to 20-8. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks are worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.7 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, Miami comes into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.20%. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 10-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 27, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. New York 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Miami 110 vs. New York 87
- Apr 06, 2018 - New York 122 vs. Miami 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Miami 119 vs. New York 98
- Jan 05, 2018 - Miami 107 vs. New York 103
- Nov 29, 2017 - New York 115 vs. Miami 86
- Mar 31, 2017 - New York 98 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. New York 88
- Dec 06, 2016 - New York 114 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 28, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. New York 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - New York 98 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. New York 78
- Nov 23, 2015 - Miami 95 vs. New York 78
