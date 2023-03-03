Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 37-27; Miami 33-30

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Miami-Dade Arena. New York will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Knicks made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and carried off a 142-118 win. With New York ahead 81-57 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their point guard Jalen Brunson was on fire, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and finishing with 39 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Miami as they lost 119-96 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Miami was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Gabe Vincent just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York is now 37-27 while the Heat sit at 33-30. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them third in the league. As for Miami, they enter the matchup with only 108.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 23 games against New York.