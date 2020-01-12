Heat vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven projection model

The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 10-29 overall and 5-13 at home, while Miami is 27-11 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Knicks are trying to avoid their sixth consecutive loss. The Heat, meanwhile, enter Sunday's game having won eight of their past 10 games. Miami is favored by eight-points in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Knicks vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

New York received a tough blow last week as the Knicks fell 123-111 to New Orleans. Taj Gibson had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds. The Knicks, who have lost their last three games by a total of 66 points, are struggling on the offensive end of the floor. In fact, New York is averaging just 104.4 points per game, the third-worst mark in the NBA.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Miami took a 117-113 loss against Brooklyn on Friday. Jimmy Butler had 33 points along with nine boards. The Heat have been maintaining the best home record in the NBA, but they have been a .500 team on the road. However, Miami is 6-1 in its last seven games against the Knicks.

So who wins Heat vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.