The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 9-14 overall and 6-7 at home, while New York is 11-14 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Heat have won their last four home games vs. the Knicks.

Miami is favored by six points in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 207.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Knicks over-under: 207 points

What you need to know about the Knicks

In the first of two consecutive games between the teams on Sunday, New York fell 109-103 to Miami. The Knicks have lost three of their past five games. RJ Barrett and Elfrid Payton combined for just 10 points. Julius Randle had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Bullock scored 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers.

Overall, the Knicks missed 26 of 42 3-point attempts vs. the Heat. The Knicks' defense allows the fewest points per game in the league at 104.1. The Knicks traded for Derrick Rose on Monday but he is not expected to play on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami has won three of its past five games. Jimmy Butler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday. He missed eight of 11 shots from the field but totaled 12 points after halftime. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Miami held New York to 18 points in the third quarter.

Butler has totaled nine assists in three consecutive games. Duncan Robinson ranks fifth in the league with 78 3-pointers made. The Heat have won five of their last six games against the Knicks.

How to make Heat vs. Knicks picks

