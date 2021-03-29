The New York Knicks will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 24-22 overall and 14-8 at home, while Miami is 22-24 overall and 10-12 on the road. The Knicks have won the first two games between the teams this season.

Miami is favored by four-points in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 205.5.

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Knicks +4

Knicks vs. Heat over-under: 205.5 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Miami -185, New York +165

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks won at Milwaukee on Saturday, 102-96. New York has won three consecutive games and four of five. The Knicks have already won three more games than they did all of last season. Alec Burks and RJ Barrett scored 21 points each, and Burks also had 10 rebounds. Nerlens Noel collected 11 rebounds.

Julius Randle (thigh) did not play on Saturday and is questionable for Monday's game. Reggie Bullock (ankle) is also questionable. Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken right foot in the win at Milwaukee.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat lost to the Hornets on Friday, 110-105. Miami has lost six consecutive games. Jimmy Butler had 20 points and nine assists. Duncan Robinson also scored 20 points. The Heat missed 10 of 20 free throw attempts.

Victor Oladipo, who was acquired from Houston last week, will not play on Monday because of a head cold. He has not made his Miami debut yet. Kendrick Nunn (ankle) will not play. The Heat have used 20 different starting lineup combinations this season.

