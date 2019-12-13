Heat vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Heat vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 22-3; Miami 18-6
What to Know
The Miami Heat head home again on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Heat skips in on three wins and Los Angeles on five.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 135-121 over the Atlanta Hawks. SF Duncan Robinson and PF Bam Adebayo were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former shot 10-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and the latter dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That's Adebayo's first triple-double of the season. Adebayo's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, winning 96-87. Los Angeles' SF LeBron James filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. James now has six triple-doubles this year.
Their wins bumped Miami to 18-6 and Los Angeles to 22-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat enter the game with 47.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the Lakers are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see if that edge gives the Lakers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105
- Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88
