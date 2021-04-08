Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Miami

Current Records: Los Angeles 32-19; Miami 26-25

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Miami Heat. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles beat the Toronto Raptors 110-101 on Tuesday. The team accrued 68 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (17 points) and power forward Markieff Morris (15 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the contest between Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 124-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and five assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles is now 32-19 while the Heat sit at 26-25. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.8. As for Miami, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Miami.