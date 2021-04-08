Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 32-19; Miami 26-25
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Miami Heat. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Los Angeles beat the Toronto Raptors 110-101 on Tuesday. The team accrued 68 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (17 points) and power forward Markieff Morris (15 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the contest between Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 124-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and five assists.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Los Angeles is now 32-19 while the Heat sit at 26-25. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.8. As for Miami, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Miami.
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami 96 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Oct 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Miami 93
- Oct 09, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Miami 114
- Sep 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Miami 98
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 110
- Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105
- Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88