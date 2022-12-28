The Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) will try to build on their win over Orlando when they face the Miami Heat (17-17) on Wednesday night. Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak with its 129-110 win over the Magic in what was the second game of a five-game road trip. Miami is coming off a 113-110 win over Minnesota and is playing the final game of a four-game homestand.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by 8 points in the latest Heat vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.

Heat vs. Lakers spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Lakers over/under: 227 points

Heat vs. Lakers money line: Miami -345, Los Angeles +270

Why the Heat can cover

Los Angeles picked up a much-needed win over Orlando on Tuesday night, but it could be severely shorthanded on Wednesday. The Lakers are already playing without star big man Anthony Davis (foot), and they could be without LeBron James (rest) in this game. James has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, and he sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Dec. 19.

Miami was able to get back on track with a 113-110 win against Minnesota on Monday, despite not having several key players. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (illness), both of whom are questionable to return on Wednesday. Tyler Herro has stepped up in December, averaging 24.3 points per game. The Lakers have only covered the spread once in their last six games, and they have gone 2-4 in their last six meetings with Miami.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has momentum coming into this game after dominating red-hot Orlando in a 129-110 final on Tuesday. James scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists in 31 minutes of action. He has been available in each of the team's last three games, so there is a chance that he plays the second leg of the back-to-back on Wednesday. Veteran guard Russell Westbrook tallied a triple-double off the bench with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists against the Magic.

Westbrook has now posted a triple-double in two of his last five games, giving Los Angeles a critical punch off the bench. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday, knocking down 8 of 10 shots. Miami has lost two of its last three games and has only covered the spread once in its last six home games.

