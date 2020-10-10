The Miami Heat's 111-108 (box score) win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was one of the great Finals games in recent memory, with late back-and-forth action along with the stars truly showing out. Understandably, all people on Twitter can talk about is the incredible ending, but not in the way one would expect.
See, the pivotal moment of this game was not a gravity-defying dunk, a buzzer-beating three or a defensive play that will go down the annals of NBA history. No, Friday's standout moment was a late game Lakers' miss.
Down one point with the shot clock turned off, the Lakers had the ball with a little over 20 seconds left in the game. LeBron James naturally gets the ball in his hands, and drives to the basket, but he's immediately triple-teamed. James makes the smart move and passes to an almost obscenely wide open Danny Green, who bricks his shot. Luckily for Los Angeles, Markieff Morris is there to grab the rebound at the elbow with about six seconds left. Despite having Green open behind him, LeBron wide open to his right and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope open to his left, Morris passed the ball to a guarded Anthony Davis, but overthrew the All-Star and it went out of bounds.
It was an absolutely bonkers sequence that secured the 111-108 Game 5 win for Miami, and Twitter had a lot to say about it.
You DREAM about this one. pic.twitter.com/ShzkCJXgX4— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) October 10, 2020
Markieff Morris throwing the ball out of bounds pic.twitter.com/DZqBXRV1CH— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) October 10, 2020
*Danny Green misses a wide open 3*— Trent ☀️ (@TrentonamoBae) October 10, 2020
*Markieff Morris throws the ball out of bounds*
Kobe in Heaven: pic.twitter.com/XzME86tNcI
Danny Green and Keef Morris giving Bron flashbacks... pic.twitter.com/89hIYEkuEy— Chris (@knickstape007) October 10, 2020
There were some knuckleheads online saying LeBron should have shot the ball despite three Heat defenders converging on the baseline, instead of passing it to Green. Cooler heads prevailed as some NBA players weighed in.
Good look, good shot. Folks won’t Bron to shoot over 3 people bc he arguably the 🐐 . He made the right play. Did I want him to shoot over 3 folks. Yes lol. But He good enough to score over a couple guys but wired to make smart plays and that’s a high% uncontested shot by a cham https://t.co/hletKjZ8nh— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 10, 2020
That was a good pass to a WIDE open 3 point shooter...if yall say otherwise yall shouldn’t be talking basketball— Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 10, 2020
Still, there were others who thought that LeBron should put on his GM hat after the game and rectify the situation himself.
“Yeah I saw Danny Green and Markieff with no masks in the lobby” pic.twitter.com/tDrcNODj0s— Rob // sad rockets/texans/astros fan (@Hou5ton4L) October 10, 2020