The Miami Heat's 111-108 (box score) win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was one of the great Finals games in recent memory, with late back-and-forth action along with the stars truly showing out. Understandably, all people on Twitter can talk about is the incredible ending, but not in the way one would expect.

See, the pivotal moment of this game was not a gravity-defying dunk, a buzzer-beating three or a defensive play that will go down the annals of NBA history. No, Friday's standout moment was a late game Lakers' miss.

Down one point with the shot clock turned off, the Lakers had the ball with a little over 20 seconds left in the game. LeBron James naturally gets the ball in his hands, and drives to the basket, but he's immediately triple-teamed. James makes the smart move and passes to an almost obscenely wide open Danny Green, who bricks his shot. Luckily for Los Angeles, Markieff Morris is there to grab the rebound at the elbow with about six seconds left. Despite having Green open behind him, LeBron wide open to his right and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope open to his left, Morris passed the ball to a guarded Anthony Davis, but overthrew the All-Star and it went out of bounds.

It was an absolutely bonkers sequence that secured the 111-108 Game 5 win for Miami, and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

There were some knuckleheads online saying LeBron should have shot the ball despite three Heat defenders converging on the baseline, instead of passing it to Green. Cooler heads prevailed as some NBA players weighed in.

Still, there were others who thought that LeBron should put on his GM hat after the game and rectify the situation himself.