Heat vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Heat will try to rebound out West while the Lakers seek to continue their winning ways
The Heat (36-33) and Lakers (31-37) are in two very different situations despite their records. The Heat are struggling on the road, losing nine straight, but still hold a comfortable lead over Detroit for the final playoff spot in the East. The Lakers, meanwhile, are just trying to get the best out of a season that was more about development than wins or losses.
Miami visits Los Angeles on a two-game losing streak. West coast road trips are hard for Eastern Conference teams and this one feels no different. The Lakers, on the other hand, are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They've won seven of their last 10 and have given a lot of good teams problems as of late.
How to watch Heat vs. Lakers
- Date: Friday, March 16
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Heat came into the season with playoff expectations but have struggled to play consistently. They've played well enough to likely secure a playoff spot, but that hasn't been without growing pains. The midseason trade for Dwyane Wade has sparked some life into Miami, but it's still a very flawed team.
The Lakers, however, are playing their best basketball of the season. Lonzo Ball is firing away from 3-point range with confidence. Julius Randle is playing with a motivation to prove everybody wrong who doubted him. Los Angeles is doing exactly what every young team should: get better as the season goes and become a nightmare to play in March and April.
This is a game that should favor the Heat, but the Lakers have been playing better basketball right now and are playing at home. This is going to be a tough one for Miami.
-
Why Gobert deserves DPOY consideration
Rudy Gobert is a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate you hear little about
-
How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder
The Clippers and Thunder are currently in a tight Western Conference playoff race
-
WATCH: LeBron posterizes Nurkic
When LeBron's coming down the lane, you should just get out of the way
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, news
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
-
Benson leaves lasting basketball legacy
Benson's love of the region was even evident in the name change from the Hornets to the Pe...
-
Buss: Best Laker ever may be on roster
Jeanie Buss had an eye toward the future with her response on Thursday's edition of 'Reiter's...