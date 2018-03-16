Heat vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Heat (36-33) and Lakers (31-37) are in two very different situations despite their records. The Heat are struggling on the road, losing nine straight, but still hold a comfortable lead over Detroit for the final playoff spot in the East. The Lakers, meanwhile, are just trying to get the best out of a season that was more about development than wins or losses.

Miami visits Los Angeles on a two-game losing streak. West coast road trips are hard for Eastern Conference teams and this one feels no different. The Lakers, on the other hand, are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They've won seven of their last 10 and have given a lot of good teams problems as of late.

How to watch Heat vs. Lakers



Date: Friday, March 16



Friday, March 16 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



Staples Center in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Heat came into the season with playoff expectations but have struggled to play consistently. They've played well enough to likely secure a playoff spot, but that hasn't been without growing pains. The midseason trade for Dwyane Wade has sparked some life into Miami, but it's still a very flawed team.

The Lakers, however, are playing their best basketball of the season. Lonzo Ball is firing away from 3-point range with confidence. Julius Randle is playing with a motivation to prove everybody wrong who doubted him. Los Angeles is doing exactly what every young team should: get better as the season goes and become a nightmare to play in March and April.

This is a game that should favor the Heat, but the Lakers have been playing better basketball right now and are playing at home. This is going to be a tough one for Miami.