Heat vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Orlando @ Miami

Current Records: Orlando 21-26; Miami 31-14

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Orlando and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at AmericanAirlines Arena. Orlando knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Miami likes a good challenge.

The Magic received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 112-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 122-117 to Los Angeles. Despite their loss, the Heat got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. power forward Bam Adebayo, who had 18 points and nine assists in addition to eight rebounds, was the best among equals.

The Magic aren't expected to pull this one out (the Heat are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Magic have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Orlando at 21-26 and the Heat at 31-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18 on average. But Miami comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.7. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 17 games against Miami.