Heat vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 15-19 overall and 10-7 at home, while Miami is 25-9 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Magic took the season series 3-1 last year and have won eight of their past 12 matchups with the Heat. Miami, meanwhile, has the best home record in the NBA but has lost three of its past five road games. Miami is favored by two-points in the latest Magic vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5.

The game between Orlando and Washington on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Magic turned it on in the second half with 60 points. Orlando took its game against Washington by a conclusive 122-101 score. No one put up better numbers for Orlando than D.J. Augustin, who finished with 25 points and nine assists.

Jonathan Isaac suffered a severe left knee sprain and bone contusion in the game against Washington and will be re-evaluated in two months. Aaron Gordon (Achilles) is listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Miami beat Toronto 84-76 on Thursday. Bam Adebayo (15 points), Goran Dragic (13 points), and Tyler Herro (13 points) were the top scorers for the Heat. Adebayo also added 14 rebounds. For the season, Adebayo is averaging 15.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Orlando enters Friday's contest with one of the best defensive units in the NBA. In fact, the Magic are giving up just 104.6 points per game, the third-best mark in the league. Miami, meanwhile, is averaging 111.6 points per game, good for 12th best in the NBA.

