The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division clash on Tuesday. Miami is 26-24 overall and 13-12 at home, while Orlando is 27-23 overall and 12-16 on the road. The Heat are 2-1 against the Magic this season and have won eight straight games at home against Orlando.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Magic odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 212 points.

Heat vs. Magic spread: Heat -2.5

Heat vs. Magic over/under: 212 points

Heat vs. Magic money line: Heat: -144, Magic: +121

ORL: The Magic are 7-3 ATS inside the division this season

MIA: The Heat are 8-0 over their last eight home games against Orlando

What to know about the Magic

The Magic enter on a three-game winning streak and winners of four of their last five contests following a 111-99 Sunday victory over the Pistons. Last Friday, Orlando knocked off Minnesota, which is tied for the second-best record in the NBA, in a 108-106 road victory after outscoring the Timberwolves by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Orlando has one of the biggest turnarounds from last season and is currently 27-23 and leading the Southeast Division after going 34-48 and finishing 10 games out of first place last year.

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and reigning Rookie of the Year, leads Orlando with 23 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, ranking second in steals per game (8.2) and fifth in defensive rating while allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (110.6). Their bench is fourth in the NBA in scoring, adding 41.9 ppg, and that depth could be a huge benefit against an older Heat team. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Heat

The reigning Eastern Conference champions haven't been playing their best basketball over the last few weeks, dropping eight of their last 10 contests. Miami is coming off a 103-95 loss to the Clippers on Sunday as scoring has been its biggest struggle as of late. Miami is averaging 110.1 ppg this season, which ranks 27th in the league. The Heat still have one of the best defenses in the NBA though, which has allowed them to remain over .500 as they rank seventh in the league in defensive scoring (111.2 ppg).

The Heat acquired Terry Rozier from the Hornets on Jan. 23, but Miami hasn't seen the best of the nine-year guard. Rozier is averaging just 11.7 ppg on 32.9% shooting over his first seven contests after averaging 23.2 ppg on 45.9% shooting with the Hornets. Rozier hasn't averaged fewer than 18 ppg since the 2019-20 NBA season, but it seems to be a slower adjustment for him in Miami than many expected. Miami does still have stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, however, who will play key roles on Tuesday. Duncan Robinson (concussion) is questionable for tonight. See which team to pick here.

