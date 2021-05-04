Who's Playing

Dallas @ Miami

Current Records: Dallas 36-28; Miami 35-30

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Mavericks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Dallas received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 111-99 to the Sacramento Kings. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and six assists in addition to six boards. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Miami bagged a 121-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 18 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 11 games against Dallas.