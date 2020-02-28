Heat vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Heat vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Miami
Current Records: Dallas 36-23; Miami 36-22
What to Know
The Miami Heat are 8-1 against the Dallas Mavericks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Miami has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Dallas at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be hoping to build upon the 122-118 win they picked up against the Mavericks when they previously played in December of last year.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 129-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Miami was the far and away favorite. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (24 points) and power forward Bam Adebayo (22 points) were the top scorers for Miami.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 win. The top scorers for the Mavericks were power forward Kristaps Porzingis (28 points) and shooting guard Luka Doncic (26 points). Doncic now has 13 triple-doubles this season.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 36-23 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 36-22. We'll see if Dallas can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won eight out of their last nine games against Dallas.
- Dec 14, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 28, 2019 - Miami 105 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 13, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 29, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 22, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Dallas 101
- Feb 27, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2017 - Miami 99 vs. Dallas 95
- Feb 03, 2016 - Miami 93 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Dallas 82
