Heat vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Miami

Current Records: Dallas 36-23; Miami 36-22

What to Know

The Miami Heat are 8-1 against the Dallas Mavericks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Miami has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Dallas at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be hoping to build upon the 122-118 win they picked up against the Mavericks when they previously played in December of last year.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 129-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Miami was the far and away favorite. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (24 points) and power forward Bam Adebayo (22 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 win. The top scorers for the Mavericks were power forward Kristaps Porzingis (28 points) and shooting guard Luka Doncic (26 points). Doncic now has 13 triple-doubles this season.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 36-23 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 36-22. We'll see if Dallas can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last nine games against Dallas.