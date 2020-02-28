Heat vs. Mavericks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Miami

Current Records: Dallas 36-23; Miami 36-22

What to Know

The Miami Heat are 8-1 against the Dallas Mavericks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Heat have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Dallas at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami will be hoping to build upon the 122-118 win they picked up against Dallas when they previously played in December of last year.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Miami had to settle for a 129-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Miami to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the contest. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn (24 points) and power forward Bam Adebayo (22 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 victory. The top scorers for the Mavericks were power forward Kristaps Porzingis (28 points) and shooting guard Luka Doncic (26 points). Doncic now has 13 triple-doubles this year.

Dallas' win lifted them to 36-23 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 36-22. We'll see if Dallas can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last nine games against Dallas.