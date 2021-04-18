Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Miami

Current Records: Brooklyn 38-18; Miami 28-28

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Heat nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but Miami was not quite the Minnesota Timberwolves' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Miami came up short against the Timberwolves, falling 119-111. Small forward Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, ten boards, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 61-61 at the half for Brooklyn and the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, but Brooklyn stepped up in the second half for a 130-115 victory. Brooklyn relied on the efforts of power forward Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes, and small forward Joe Harris, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

The Heat are now 28-28 while the Nets sit at 38-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. But Brooklyn enters the matchup with a 49.50% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.