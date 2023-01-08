Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Miami

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-13; Miami 21-19

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FTX Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 this past Friday. Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Jimmy Butler led the charge as he had 20 points and six assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 this past Friday. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 4. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 13 of their 19 home games.

The wins brought Miami up to 21-19 and the Nets to 26-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.9 on average. Brooklyn's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.