Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Miami
Current Records: Brooklyn 26-13; Miami 21-19
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FTX Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 this past Friday. Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Jimmy Butler led the charge as he had 20 points and six assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 this past Friday. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds.
Miami is expected to lose this next one by 4. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 13 of their 19 home games.
The wins brought Miami up to 21-19 and the Nets to 26-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.9 on average. Brooklyn's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 03, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Oct 27, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Apr 18, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Miami 124
- Feb 29, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Miami 113
- Dec 01, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98