We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Friday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Miami Heat. Brooklyn is 17-34 overall and 6-17 at home, while Miami is 25-24 overall and 12-14 on the road. The Heat have won each of their first two matchups this season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Heat are 6-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 210.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Nets spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Nets over/under: 210.5 points

Heat vs. Nets money line: Heat: -242, Nets: +196

MIA: The Heat are 2-0 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite by 6 points or more

BRK: The Nets are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

Heat vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Heat can cover

The Heat's Jimmy Butler saga ended on Wednesday night around the same time the players on the court were in the middle of a 108-101 victory over the 76ers. Butler and the Heat have been at odds with one another for months and despite the distraction, the Heat still have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Heat traded Butler in a package that included returning Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson. If Wiggins, who was the Warriors' second-leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, can play on Friday, that would be a nice additional piece after playing without Butler for nearly half of the team's games this year.

Tyler Herro had 30 points against the 76ers for his second 30-point game over his last five contests. The sixth-year guard is averaging a career-high 23.9 ppg as he's taken over the lead offensive role without Butler. Bam Adebayo is adding 16.4 points and 10 rebounds with Terry Rozier scoring 12.3 ppg this year. Miami remains a strong defensive team, ranking seventh in the league at 110.8 ppg allowed, and the Nets have failed to score more than 110 points in 11 straight games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 119-102 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, but that was also the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a thrilling 99-97 victory against the Rockets less than 24 hours prior when the Nets erased a five-point deficit with consecutive 3-pointers in the game's final 11 seconds. Guard Keon Johnson had 25 points on Wednesday as he's scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven games. The Nets defeated the Rockets, who have the fourth-best record in the West, twice over that three-game winning streak to prove they can knock off more successful teams.

The Nets' recent success has largely come from defensive success. Brooklyn has held its opponents to fewer than 100 points in each of their last three victories. The Nets are allowing 99.3 ppg over their last four contests, which has lowered their season average to 112.2 ppg, which ranks 14th in the league. See which team to pick here.

