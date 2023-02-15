The Miami Heat (32-26) travel to play the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. Miami had its three-game win streak halted on Feb. 13 when the Denver Nuggets topped the Heat 112-108. The new-look Brooklyn team hopes to find a rhythm after losing four of its past five games. On Feb. 13, the New York Knicks beat the Nets 124-106.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a one-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 211.5. Before making any Nets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -1

Heat vs. Nets over/under: 211.5 points

Heat vs. Nets money line: Miami -105, Brooklyn -115

BKN: The Nets are 5-0 ATS in their last five Monday games

MIA: The Under is 6-1 in Heat last seven vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why the Heat can cover



Forward Jimmy Butler plays extremely hard on both sides of the floor. Butler owns amazing instincts and grit defensively, piling up steals for this club. The six-time All-Star is fearless in attacking the lane and has a knack for drawing fouls. Butler leads the team in both points (21.9) and steals (2.0) while shooting 85% from the free-throw line. On Feb. 11, he totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Center Bam Adebayo is a powerful and energetic big man in the frontcourt. Adebayo is a great leaper and has a soft touch around the basket. The Kentucky product has the awareness to quickly get into passing lanes and alter shots. The 25-year-old averages 21.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. On Feb. 8, he amassed 38 points and nine rebounds.

Why the Nets can cover

Center Nic Claxton has been a beast in the paint. Claxton has been soaring to the rim for alley-oops and putbacks. The Georgia product has long arms that allow him to swat away shots and snag boards. Claxton is first in the NBA in field-goal percentage (72.4%) and blocks (2.6). Those numbers pair with 13 points and nine rebounds per game. On Feb. 6, he recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a smooth three-level facilitator. Dinwiddie can quickly assist the open man and put his teammates in great positions to score. The Colorado product has a quick first step to get into the lane and utilizes his jumper to space the floor. The 29-year-old puts up 17.9 points and 5.3 assists per game. He finished with 28 points and four assists in his last outing.

