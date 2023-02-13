Who's Playing

Denver @ Miami

Current Records: Denver 39-18; Miami 32-25

What to Know

The Miami Heat haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Aug. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Heat will take on Denver at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. Miami is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 107-103 victory over the Orlando Magic. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 22 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 119-105. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 30 points, 16 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-26-3 against the spread when favored.

Miami is now 32-25 while the Nuggets sit at 39-18. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami has only been able to knock down 45.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 51% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see if their 5.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 15 games against Miami.