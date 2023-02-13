Who's Playing
Denver @ Miami
Current Records: Denver 39-18; Miami 32-25
What to Know
The Miami Heat haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Aug. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Heat will take on Denver at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. Miami is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 107-103 victory over the Orlando Magic. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 22 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 119-105. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 30 points, 16 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-26-3 against the spread when favored.
Miami is now 32-25 while the Nuggets sit at 39-18. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami has only been able to knock down 45.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 51% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see if their 5.80% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 15 games against Miami.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Miami 119
- Nov 29, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 08, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. Miami 96
- Apr 14, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Miami 106
- Jan 27, 2021 - Denver 109 vs. Miami 82
- Aug 01, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 05, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Miami 89
- Feb 11, 2019 - Denver 103 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 08, 2019 - Denver 103 vs. Miami 99
- Mar 19, 2018 - Miami 149 vs. Denver 141
- Nov 03, 2017 - Denver 95 vs. Miami 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Denver 116 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 30, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Denver 98
- Mar 14, 2016 - Miami 124 vs. Denver 119
- Jan 15, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Denver 95