The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will kick off a full slate of Saturday games, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning in the bubble before the postseason starts. This will be an interesting matchup between two All-Star bigs, as Bam Adebayo will be expected to cover the always crafty Nikola Jokic, who looked to be in great shape in Denver's scrimmages after nearly five months away from the game.

This matchup could be a close one, and it could come down to which role players step up for either team. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Heat-Nugget matchup.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1 -- 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 1 -- 1 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Heat -1.5 | O/U: 211

Storylines

Nuggets: Denver appears to be entering the game very shorthanded against the Heat. Jamal Murray is currently dealing with left hamstring tightness, Garry Harris is out with a right hip muscle strain, Will Barton is dealing with knee soreness and sitting and reserve Vlatko Cancar is also out with a left foot fracture. Since arriving in the bubble, the Nuggets have not been at full strength, as several players arrived to the bubble site late, including Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris. With the lack of depth at the top of the roster, it could mean more minutes for Morris and Porter. Without key pieces like Barton and potentially Murray, the Nuggets will have to lean on Jokic a bit more to carry them to a win in this game.

Heat: Miami, on the other hand, will be down just one bench player, KZ Okpala, who has dealt with an Achilles injury. Now that Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn are fully settled in the bubble, the Heat will have their entire starting lineup healthy. With the array of shooters at head coach Erik Spoelstra's disposal, Miami can take full advantage here of Denver's lack of depth. It will also be interesting to see if Andre Iguodala has anything left in the tank as a defensive stopper, as the Heat will need him to come up clutch in the postseason.

Game prediction

Denver is too wounded, and Miami has too much depth in this matchup for this to go any other way than a Heat win. The matchup to watch will be Adebayo vs. Jokic, but the difference is Adebayo has other players around him capable of knocking down shots consistently, while Jokic will have to lean on players like rookie Porter, Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig. The lack of weapons may be too much to overcome for the Nuggets, so let's go with the Heat in this matchup. Pick: Heat -1.5