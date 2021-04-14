The Denver Nuggets will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 34-20 overall and 18-10 at home, while Miami is 28-26 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Heat have won six of their last eight games, while Denver has won eight of its last 10.

Denver is favored by six-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 209. Before entering any Heat vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Nuggets -6

Nuggets vs. Heat over-under: 209 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Denver -245, Miami +205

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 116-107. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Jokic is among the leading candidates to win NBA MVP and he enters tonight's matchup averaging 26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Jokic will have to pick up the slack offensively for the Nuggets after Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Warriors. Denver has won 15 of its last 20 games overall and the Nuggets are 6-1 in their last seven home games. Denver is also 4-1 in its last five meetings against the Heat.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami suffered a grim 106-86 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Point guard Tyler Herro had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes and scoring just 10 points. Despite their most recent setback, the Heat will enter tonight's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Miami has won six of its last eight games.

However, the Heat are just 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 games played on a Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game, while Goran Dragic and Victor Oladipo have been ruled out.

How to make Nuggets vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Heat spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.