Though the majority of NBA teams have returned to action, not every squad in the Orlando bubble has taken the floor. On Saturday, a full slate kicks off with a matchup between high-level teams, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando.

William Hill list the Nuggets as 1.5-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211 in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $4,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Nuggets. Here are several NBA lines from William Hill and trends for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -1.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over-under: 211 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -125, Miami +105

MIA: Heat are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games

DEN: Nuggets are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

Why the Heat can cover

Denver's defense is more than capable, but Miami owns an elite shooting profile this season. The Heat rank No. 3 in the NBA in shooting efficiency, with Duncan Robinson serving as one of the best floor-spacers in the entire league. Miami is also effective at getting to the free-throw line, headlined by Jimmy Butler and his propensity to attack the rim with ferocity.

On the other end, the Heat are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, which is key against a Nuggets team that puts consistent pressure on opponents on the offensive glass. Miami also has the luxury of a versatile, top-tier defensive presence in Bam Adebayo, who could serve as an X-factor against Nikola Jokic and Denver's big men.

Why the Nuggets can cover

As the bubble convenes, the Nuggets own the sixth-best record in the NBA, and this is a team with plenty of firepower. Denver's offense ranks in the top 10 in overall efficiency, with tangible strengths in avoiding turnovers and effective field-goal percentage.

Defensively, the Nuggets are also underrated in their effectiveness, and Miami's high turnover rate of 14.8 percent could play into Denver's hands to fuel its transition offense. In addition, the Heat are often at their best with Bam Adebayo at center, but the presence of Nikola Jokic's size and physicality could make it difficult for Miami to deploy smaller lineups.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Jokic and Gary Harris projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model on a 52-32 roll on NBA picks, and find out.