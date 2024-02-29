The Denver Nuggets (40-19) will square off against the Miami Heat (33-25) in an NBA Finals rematch on Thursday night. Denver has won four consecutive games, including a 117-96 win over Sacramento on Wednesday. Miami is riding a five-game winning streak and is wrapping up a six-game road trip. The Heat are coming off a 106-96 win over Portland on Tuesday, covering the spread as 7-point favorites.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds, while the over/under is 214 points via SportsLine consensus.

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets vs. Heat over/under: 214 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Nuggets: -193, Heat: +160

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has won four straight games by double digits, beating Washington at home before knocking off the Trail Blazers and Warriors on the road. The Nuggets extended their winning streak with a dominant performance against the Kings on Wednesday, cruising to a 117-96 win at home. They easily covered the 7.5-point spread, using a 68-22 run to take firm control of the game.

Nikola Jokic finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in just three quarters, giving him his fourth straight triple-double. Guard Jamal Murray scored 32 points on 13 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. The Nuggets have been nearly untouchable at home this season, racking up 23 wins to just five losses.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami lost seven consecutive games last month, but it has returned to form with nine wins in its last 11 games. The Heat extended their winning streak to five games with a 106-96 win at Portland on Tuesday night, as Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and dished out nine assists. Veteran guard Terry Rozier chipped in 19 points in his first game back from a four-game absence (knee).

The Heat acquired Rozier in a trade last month, and he has racked up 60 assists in his first 11 games with his new squad. Butler leads the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game, and they are hoping to have second-leading scorer Tyler Herro back from a two-game absence (knee) on Thursday. Center Bam Adebayo continues to play a key role as well, averaging 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

