Indiana @ Miami

Current Records: Indiana 16-16; Miami 16-16

The Miami Heat will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where Miami won 87-82, we could be in for a big score.

The Heat came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, falling 113-103. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Indiana was expected to lose against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Pacers snuck past Boston with a 117-112 victory. It was another big night for Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight dimes.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15-2 against the spread when favored.

Indiana's win lifted them to 16-16 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 16-16. Allowing an average of 115.47 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.99

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Indiana.