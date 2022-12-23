Who's Playing
Indiana @ Miami
Current Records: Indiana 16-16; Miami 16-16
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where Miami won 87-82, we could be in for a big score.
The Heat came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, falling 113-103. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Indiana was expected to lose against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Pacers snuck past Boston with a 117-112 victory. It was another big night for Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and eight dimes.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15-2 against the spread when favored.
Indiana's win lifted them to 16-16 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 16-16. Allowing an average of 115.47 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.99
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Indiana.
- Dec 12, 2022 - Miami 87 vs. Indiana 82
- Nov 04, 2022 - Indiana 101 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 21, 2021 - Miami 125 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Oct 23, 2021 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 91
- Mar 31, 2021 - Miami 92 vs. Indiana 87
- Mar 21, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 106
- Mar 19, 2021 - Indiana 137 vs. Miami 110
- Aug 24, 2020 - Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 - Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87