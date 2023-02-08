Who's Playing

Indiana @ Miami

Current Records: Indiana 25-30; Miami 29-25

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be returning home after a four-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Indiana Pacers will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 62-62 at halftime, but the Heat were not quite the Milwaukee Bucks' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Miami took a 123-115 hit to the loss column. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 32 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Indiana and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 122-103. Small forward Bennedict Mathurin wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana; Mathurin played for 27 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 12-24-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Miami at 29-25 and the Pacers at 25-30. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.54. Less enviably, Indiana has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the fifth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Indiana.