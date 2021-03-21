Who's Playing
Indiana @ Miami
Current Records: Indiana 18-22; Miami 22-20
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Miami Heat. The Pacers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Indiana is hoping for another win. They put the hurt on Miami with a sharp 137-110 victory. Indiana's point guard T.J. McConnell was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 15 assists in addition to six boards.
Indiana is now 18-22 while Miami sits at 22-20. Indiana is 6-11 after wins this year, and the Heat are 9-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Indiana.
- Mar 19, 2021 - Indiana 137 vs. Miami 110
- Aug 24, 2020 - Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 - Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 - Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 - Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 - Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 - Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87