Who's Playing

Indiana @ Miami

Current Records: Indiana 18-22; Miami 22-20

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 1 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Miami Heat. The Pacers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Indiana is hoping for another win. They put the hurt on Miami with a sharp 137-110 victory. Indiana's point guard T.J. McConnell was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 15 assists in addition to six boards.

Indiana is now 18-22 while Miami sits at 22-20. Indiana is 6-11 after wins this year, and the Heat are 9-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Indiana.