Teams that will meet in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs clash in the final game of the regular season when the Indiana Pacers battle the Miami Heat on Friday. Both teams have identical 44-28 records, so the winner will finish as the fourth seed, while the loser will be seeded No. 5 and open the playoffs as the designated road team. The Heat won all three regular-season meetings so far, including a 114-92 win in the bubble on Aug. 10. The teams have split the last 10 meetings.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists this game as a pick'em, meaning neither side is getting any points for the spread. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 218.5 in the latest Pacers vs. Heat odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Pacers. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Pacers vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Pacers spread: Pick'em

Heat vs. Pacers over-under: 218.5 points

Heat vs. Pacers money line: Miami -110, Indiana -110

MIA The Heat are 2-1 ATS against the Pacers this season

IND: The Pacers are 38-29 ATS this season

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has played well of late, winning seven of 10, including a 5-2 record in the Orlando bubble. The Pacers are 27-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Pacers' top scorer, forward TJ Warren (19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds) will miss the game with a sore right foot, but Justin Holiday and forward JaKarr Sampson will look to carry the offensive load.

Sampson scored nine points on Wednesday against Houston, and has been in the starting lineup 11 times this season with the Pacers posting an 8-3 record in those games. He has averaged 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and shot 65 percent from the field when starting.

Why the Heat can cover

Despite that, Indiana isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Pacers spread. That's because Miami can score and has totaled 8,087 points (112.3 average) this season, the most through the first 72 games in franchise history. Guard Tyler Herro scored 30 points off the bench on Wednesday against Oklahoma City, setting a Miami record for most points off the bench by a rookie, surpassing the previous mark of 29 he set in October against Atlanta.

Although the Heat are expected to rest their top three scorers -- Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo -- Miami will lean on guard Duncan Robinson (13.7 points). Robinson has made 270 3-point field goals this season, the most by an undrafted player during a single season in NBA history. In three games against Indiana this season, he is averaging 16.3 points, three rebounds and 2.3 assists.

How to make Pacers vs. Heat picks

