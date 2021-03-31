The Indiana Pacers will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 21-24 overall and 8-12 at home, while Miami is 23-24 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Pacers have won the first two meetings of the season.

Pacers vs. Heat spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Heat over-under: 218 points

Pacers vs. Heat money line: Miami -125, Indiana +105



What you need to know about the Pacers



The Pacers lost to the Washington Wizards on Monday, 132-124. Domantas Sabonis had 35 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points. Indiana has split its last four games. The Pacers were outrebounded by the Wizards, 55-37.

Sabonis has scored 30-plus points five teams this season. Myles Turner leads the NBA with 148 blocked shots. Doug McDermott (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (toe) are questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami netted a 98-88 win over the New York Knicks on Monday. Jimmy Butler had 27 points and six assists along with five boards, while Bam Adebayo dropped a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Heat brought a six-game losing streak to an end with the win.

Adebayo has 217 assists and 48 blocked shots this season. He is one of two players in the NBA with at least 200 assists and 40 blocks. The Heat are limiting opponents to 40.1 points per game in the paint, lowest in the league. Kendrick Nunn (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Victor Oladipo (illness) is out. He has not played for Miami since being acquired from Houston last week.

