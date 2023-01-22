Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Miami

Current Records: New Orleans 26-20; Miami 25-22

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a matchup against the Miami Heat since March 6 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. New Orleans' road trip will continue as they head to Miami-Dade Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET to face off against Miami. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Pelicans and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was not particularly close, with New Orleans falling 123-110. Despite the loss, New Orleans had strong showings from point guard CJ McCollum, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds, and small forward Trey Murphy III, who had 18 points along with six boards. Murphy III's performance made up for a slower matchup against Miami this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Heat found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 115-90 punch to the gut against the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday. Miami was down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo (20 points) and center Bam Adebayo (18 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-10 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans is now 26-20 while Miami sits at 25-22. The Pelicans are 11-8 after losses this year, the Heat 13-8.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.49

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.