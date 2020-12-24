The 2020 Christmas Day NBA schedule tips off with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) traveling to take on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (0-1) at noon ET on Friday. Coming off an Eastern Conference title last year, the Heat dropped their opener 113-107 against the Magic. New Orleans got off to a fast start by knocking off the Raptors 113-99 in its opener.

Heat vs. Pelicans spread: Heat -5

Heat vs. Pelicans over-under: 226

Heat vs. Pelicans money line: Heat -200; Pelicans +175

MIA: Went 52-40 against the spread last season

NO: Went 35-35 against the spread last season

Why the Heat can cover



Miami didn't have the opener it was hoping for, but the Heat still bring back the core of a roster that made a deep run last season. Miami needed no more than five games to advance in its first two postseason series and then knocked off the Celtics 4-2 before falling 2-4 against the Lakers in the NBA Finals. Adebayo is one of the NBA's best two-way big men, and he scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the opener.

Veteran Jimmy Butler averaged just short of 20 points per game last season and is a key cog on the wing. Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are all great options from 3-point range. Oddsmakers regularly underestimated Miami last season as it rolled to the third-best mark (52-40) against the spread during the 2019-20 campaign.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Even so, Miami isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Pelicans spread during Friday's matchup. With Williamson entering the season healthy, New Orleans has aspirations of making a run this season. He scored 15 points and grabbed 10 board in the season-opening win over Toronto.

Brandon Ingram took a huge step last year and he scored 24 in the opener. Eric Bledsoe joins a backcourt that already has Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, while Steven Adams offers size and experience in the post.

