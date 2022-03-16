Through 3 Quarters

Down six at the end of last quarter, the Detroit Pistons have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but Detroit is ahead of the Miami Heat 73-68.

Power forward Jerami Grant (18 points) has been the top scorer for the Pistons. One thing to keep an eye out for is Killian Hayes' foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Point guard Tyler Herro has led the way so far for Miami, as he has 20 points.

Miami has lost 79% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Miami

Current Records: Detroit 18-50; Miami 45-24

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. Miami is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Heat came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday, falling 113-104. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Detroit had to settle for a 106-102 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Detroit was up 53-39 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds.

The losses put Miami at 45-24 and Detroit at 18-50. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Heat come into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.7. Less enviably, the Pistons are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.28

Odds

The Heat are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.